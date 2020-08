Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 9/17 c 75 cutback for 650 skat #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 37 Posts 2,304 9/17 c 75 cutback for 650 skat here is a nice c75 cutback for 650 pump

9/17 large hub.

Had a local shop clean up the leading edges and sharpen it.

I ran this earlier this season and it works great. I just swapped to a larger pump and have another c75.. so this one is for sale.

215 shipped.20200815_094855.jpg20200815_094849.jpg20200815_094844.jpg20200815_094831.jpg "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith



