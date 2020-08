Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 86 JS 550 Ocean Pro ride plate will not fit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location New Hampshire Age 38 Posts 3 86 JS 550 Ocean Pro ride plate will not fit I just bought a new ocean pro ride plate for my ski. It will not fit. I'm pretty sure my pump is stock. The plate I took off is 3/16" deeper so it fits fine. I started to try to clearance it, but there is no way i can remove enough material. Is it n20200815_101013.jpgormal to have to shim these plates that much? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location New Hampshire Age 38 Posts 3 Re: 86 JS 550 Ocean Pro ride plate will not fit Heres my pump.20200815_104545.jpg #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2009 Location San Diego, CA, East county Age 43 Posts 274 Re: 86 JS 550 Ocean Pro ride plate will not fit I have mine shimmed with a washer on each side at the rear, not very much but if not it just touches my pump. 87' 550

Grind down the plate and/or bottom of pump slight to achieve fit. Not uncommon to have to do this.

If you're uncomfortable doing that, try picking up a different plate. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location New Hampshire Age 38 Posts 3 Re: 86 JS 550 Ocean Pro ride plate will not fit Awesome. I'll grind the crap out of it. Riding tomorrow. Thanks guys.

