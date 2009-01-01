Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 Fresh rebuild question. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Rhode Island Age 33 Posts 2 Js550 Fresh rebuild question. Hey guys, just rebuilt my JS550. Freshly bored with New WSM pistons/ rings to match. New crank seals/ gaskets ect.. Granted this is my first rebuild everything seemed in order, Crank shaft moves smoothly and case is mostly air tight. (lost about 2 PSI in 15 mins).



My starter has been rebuilt once about 2 years ago and will not turn this rebuilt motor over when plugs are in.



The compression is definitely there, Just trying to see if I should have my old starter rebuilt yet again or take the plunge and order a new starter. I am on a budget currently and would like some opinions before i spend the 100$+ on a brand new starter. I know SBT sells a "high Torque starter" but not sure if the label "High Torque" is true to its name. (also not in stock) I did install one in my 96 seadoo XP and have no complaints about it so far.



So the real question is. My starter.. is it too tired for this rebuild?



If you try to turn it over a few times with plugs out......and the starter feels warm to hot......it's shot.



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Rhode Island Age 33 Posts 2 Re: Js550 Fresh rebuild question. Hmm ok, it turns over normally with the plugs out. But i didnt feel it to see if it was hot or not.

