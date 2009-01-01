 750 BP with no mid range power
    Swapped in a 750BP out of a 95?? sit down into my x2. previously had a 750SP which ran fantastic but found a cracked ringland, so in went the 750BP with dual 38 3 jets. Ran ok after a bit of fiddling, but started losing mid range power the more i rode. runs pretty good for the first 10 minutes or so. still snappy from idle, pulls hard once it gets up in RPM, but just has 0 mid power. Tried swapping in a sudco single, and a group k modded single cdk2, all produce the same effect. only other mods are a coffman pipe and a 13/18 solas. I do have a couple spare stators kicking around which always gave me starting issues i'm going to try swapping to see if maybe that'll help. Anything other ideas before i put the stupid 650 back in? thanks.
    Sounds like the stator to me.
