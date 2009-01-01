Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 BP with no mid range power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Seacoast, NH Age 36 Posts 45 750 BP with no mid range power Swapped in a 750BP out of a 95?? sit down into my x2. previously had a 750SP which ran fantastic but found a cracked ringland, so in went the 750BP with dual 38 3 jets. Ran ok after a bit of fiddling, but started losing mid range power the more i rode. runs pretty good for the first 10 minutes or so. still snappy from idle, pulls hard once it gets up in RPM, but just has 0 mid power. Tried swapping in a sudco single, and a group k modded single cdk2, all produce the same effect. only other mods are a coffman pipe and a 13/18 solas. I do have a couple spare stators kicking around which always gave me starting issues i'm going to try swapping to see if maybe that'll help. Anything other ideas before i put the stupid 650 back in? thanks. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2004 Location N. IL. Age 53 Posts 1,352 Re: 750 BP with no mid range power Sounds like the stator to me. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

