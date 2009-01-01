I just picked up a few project skis and one happens to be a clean 97 gsx with 787 engine. It is just the hull but I have a few donor skis that I could get the engine and whatever else I need out of it. I have always wanted a gsx especially when they came out in 96. I am an x4 787 junkie and have 3 of them already. I am just contemplating if its worth putting in the work to send engine as a core to fullbore for a remanufactured one and rebuild carbs etc. Does it have trim? How do they compare to the x4 hulls? I am just all about the fun factor and am really enjoying getting back on x4 787s after being on four strokes the last five years.