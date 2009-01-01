Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GSX with 787 opinions and reviews? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Southern, Virginia Age 38 Posts 137 GSX with 787 opinions and reviews? I just picked up a few project skis and one happens to be a clean 97 gsx with 787 engine. It is just the hull but I have a few donor skis that I could get the engine and whatever else I need out of it. I have always wanted a gsx especially when they came out in 96. I am an x4 787 junkie and have 3 of them already. I am just contemplating if its worth putting in the work to send engine as a core to fullbore for a remanufactured one and rebuild carbs etc. Does it have trim? How do they compare to the x4 hulls? I am just all about the fun factor and am really enjoying getting back on x4 787s after being on four strokes the last five years. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

