Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mating yamaha 701 to a kawasaki 650 pump in X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 41 Posts 163 Mating yamaha 701 to a kawasaki 650 pump in X2 All, I have read countless threads, looked at numerous pics and I am at my wits end. I am installing a beefed up 701 decked out with TNT exhaust, port work by Paul Lehr, JSS electrics, the whole thing. Mating this beast to my stock x2 pump has been a nightmare. So much that I bought a yamaha 140mm pump and a SJ pump shoe only too find that even more frustrating.



SO all you Yamasaki x2 guys have any tips for the easiest combination for me???? I will do what ever work is required, I guess I need more detail on what to do as my brain is fried



Thanks in advance.



