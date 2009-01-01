|
Mating yamaha 701 to a kawasaki 650 pump in X2
All, I have read countless threads, looked at numerous pics and I am at my wits end. I am installing a beefed up 701 decked out with TNT exhaust, port work by Paul Lehr, JSS electrics, the whole thing. Mating this beast to my stock x2 pump has been a nightmare. So much that I bought a yamaha 140mm pump and a SJ pump shoe only too find that even more frustrating.
SO all you Yamasaki x2 guys have any tips for the easiest combination for me???? I will do what ever work is required, I guess I need more detail on what to do as my brain is fried
Thanks in advance.
Erik
