Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Ultra 150 Compression Solution Request #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Massachusetts Posts 1 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Compression Solution Request Hello,



I'm not a PWC mechanic by any means, but I can take engines apart, replace broken things, and put them back together without fail. However I am now stuck and need help determining if this is worth it or not.



I have a 2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150. We had compression issues in the center piston so I disassembled it and took photos of the good and bad pistons (bad being the one with no oil residue at all).



A. Am I dealing with a lost cause here?

B. Am I looking at replacement of the Piston, Rings, and Shaft, or any combination of these parts and more?

C. Is there any chance I can get replacement parts at this point?



Thank you for any help you can provide a novice hack.



61446011442__E01F6D21-2242-49D7-AF28-02896B302E07.JPG61446012240__247C0C4C-C6FB-458D-A694-01B838412884.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) flyhigh999 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules