|
|
-
Kawasaki Ultra 150 Compression Solution Request
Hello,
I'm not a PWC mechanic by any means, but I can take engines apart, replace broken things, and put them back together without fail. However I am now stuck and need help determining if this is worth it or not.
I have a 2000 Kawasaki Ultra 150. We had compression issues in the center piston so I disassembled it and took photos of the good and bad pistons (bad being the one with no oil residue at all).
A. Am I dealing with a lost cause here?
B. Am I looking at replacement of the Piston, Rings, and Shaft, or any combination of these parts and more?
C. Is there any chance I can get replacement parts at this point?
Thank you for any help you can provide a novice hack.
61446011442__E01F6D21-2242-49D7-AF28-02896B302E07.JPG61446012240__247C0C4C-C6FB-458D-A694-01B838412884.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- flyhigh999
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules