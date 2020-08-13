|
1995 1100 issues
Howdy all... First post here! Looks like a great forum so I'm excited to get started.
I've got a Wave Venture that I just rebuilt the carburetors on. It wouldn't start at all and would die before the rebuild. All 3 were really gummed up. After the rebuild, it started with some starter fluid with some throttling but what ended up happening is the hose between the engine and muffler popped! Right before that happened a dark discharge came out of the steering nozzle. Am I boned? Now engine seems to start fine, although it runs rough. Muffler blocked and if so how would I go about cleaning it out?
I'm totally new to jet skis so please excuse my ignorance. Thanks very much for the help!
