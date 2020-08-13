Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 1100 issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location AL Age 46 Posts 1 1995 1100 issues Howdy all... First post here! Looks like a great forum so I'm excited to get started.



I've got a Wave Venture that I just rebuilt the carburetors on. It wouldn't start at all and would die before the rebuild. All 3 were really gummed up. After the rebuild, it started with some starter fluid with some throttling but what ended up happening is the hose between the engine and muffler popped! Right before that happened a dark discharge came out of the steering nozzle. Am I boned? Now engine seems to start fine, although it runs rough. Muffler blocked and if so how would I go about cleaning it out?



I'm totally new to jet skis so please excuse my ignorance. Thanks very much for the help!



jetski.jpg



20200813_173915.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules