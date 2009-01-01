 Kawasaki 650 - size of oil injection line from pump to carb
  Today, 05:32 PM #1
    bbar
    Kawasaki 650 - size of oil injection line from pump to carb

    Think that it is 1/8" id. Please confirm. Polyurethane is best type to get? Thanks.
  Today, 08:37 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: Kawasaki 650 - size of oil injection line from pump to carb

    3mm, so 1/8" yes
