Pulled off a deep sub last night and my stock handle pole is cracked in two spots. Any recommendations for a good quality pole that fits a 750 sxi. Iím looking at blowsions rrp cast pole as my best choice but I would like to hear what others have to say.





https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...te-handlepole/



