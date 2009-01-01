 Yamaha SUV Service Manual
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:17 AM #1
    super_kev
    super_kev is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    State of Jefferson
    Posts
    18

    Yamaha SUV Service Manual

    Does anyone have a service manual for a 2002 Yamaha SUV? Buddy of mine picked one up with a "locked motor" (supposedly some water came out of the cylinders when plugs were pulled out, per original/previous owner; has about 20h, was used in salt water but flushed when pulled out) and I'm looking to help him out. I'm used to the 700 twins and triples of the mid-90s, but don't have experience with the 1200s.

    Thanks!
    Last edited by super_kev; Today at 10:26 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:35 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,770

    Re: Yamaha SUV Service Manual

    Engine/pump = Same as GP1200r, XLL and XLT.
    I have a PDF of the GOR manual. Shoot me a PM with email address.
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 10:38 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 