Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha SUV Service Manual #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location State of Jefferson Posts 18 Yamaha SUV Service Manual Does anyone have a service manual for a 2002 Yamaha SUV? Buddy of mine picked one up with a "locked motor" (supposedly some water came out of the cylinders when plugs were pulled out, per original/previous owner; has about 20h, was used in salt water but flushed when pulled out) and I'm looking to help him out. I'm used to the 700 twins and triples of the mid-90s, but don't have experience with the 1200s.



Thanks! Last edited by super_kev; Today at 10:26 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,770 Re: Yamaha SUV Service Manual Engine/pump = Same as GP1200r, XLL and XLT.

I have a PDF of the GOR manual. Shoot me a PM with email address. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 10:38 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules