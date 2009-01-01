|
|
-
Yamaha SUV Service Manual
Does anyone have a service manual for a 2002 Yamaha SUV? Buddy of mine picked one up with a "locked motor" (supposedly some water came out of the cylinders when plugs were pulled out, per original/previous owner; has about 20h, was used in salt water but flushed when pulled out) and I'm looking to help him out. I'm used to the 700 twins and triples of the mid-90s, but don't have experience with the 1200s.
Thanks!
Last edited by super_kev; Today at 10:26 AM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Yamaha SUV Service Manual
Engine/pump = Same as GP1200r, XLL and XLT.
I have a PDF of the GOR manual. Shoot me a PM with email address.
Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 10:38 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules