Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Kawasaki Zxi 1100 Catastrophic engine failure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Lexington,kentucky Posts 11 2000 Kawasaki Zxi 1100 Catastrophic engine failure Its a long story but figure it may give someone an idea as to if they can figure out the issue I have had.

I received a Zxi 1100 unknown hours estimated pretty high and appeared the top end had once been replaced or worked on but was the factory 80mm. It sat for about 2 years in a garage in NY. The body was rough so we sanded and repainted it. When we received it the compression was pretty low 110-110-105. It was always finicky to start but once started ran well. It bogged on take-off but feathering the throttle a touch and it was extremely responsive. A little choke did not help this (the small bog) it seemed. When on plane the ski ran flawless. I noticed the spitter on the side was slightly drooling water. i removed hose on the top of the engine and saw it produced a ton of water and the engine stayed warm but not too hot.

The first trip out I ran it completely dry on fuel (attempting to avoid getting caught in a torrential downpour.) No big deal just filled it up and took it to the local river for some fun a week later. While back I found the clog to the side spitter came from the expansion chamber to the water temp sensor. A quick poke with a pick poked out what seemed to be corrosion out. That trip out it ran fine still the minimal bog before getting on plane. there is 2 large no wake zones before 15 miles of open water. after a trip all the way up to the lock and back. in the last no wake zone. The idle went from 1300->6/700 would bog and die as if it had a fuel restriction. No issue from fuel there as choke didn't seem to fix that. rode it a another 30 minutes playing hard at some points wide open running flawless still on the top end. placed on the trailer.

After this trip i figured it may be time to rebuild the carburetors. i received the kits and replaced all components. This has the one large fuel pump feeding all 3 through a fuel rail. In the rebuild kit it had parts for as if it had a pump on each carb. double checked i had the correct kits and everything checked out. The only part in the rebuild that seemed off was the Spring strength that allowed fuel into the first membrane was stronger. I replaced it anyways but kept ALL parts replaced. The next trip out the ski was extremely hard to start and when it ran wouldn't idle or get above 3k rpms. shelved it for the weekend deciding that i had screw'd up the carbs. Upon returning home we checked compression out of curiosity. in which it was 95-95-88.

At this point we decided to put the original spring back in the carb that i had noticed was different. Everything else including the jet were identical. Parts would be a few weeks out so we checked everything over again and decided that re-ringing the motor would be well enough to kick the can down the road awhile. We honed out the engine and checked the cylinders for roundness and consistent (.0005) difference in the middle after honing. The new rings showed up and we checked the gap to .009 on every one of them in the respective cylinder they would be in. We also milled .007 off the cylinder head in hopes of helping raise the compression overall. None of the pistons in the ski showed any damage from previous usage. New gaskets all the way around and checked for correct torque and sequences. New spark plugs and doubled up on oil for break in. (Premixed oil so Supposedly with the oil pump and premix it ends up 25-30:1) and installed the Primer, no more getting mad a hard to start I used a rc fuel fittings in drill holes in the air box over each intake as to be able to keep my choke plates.

First startup was on the hose had no issues. the idle was up around 2800 on the hose. compression afterwards was around 115-115-112. That weekend we went to the river, started up immediately and idled around 1400 in the water no issue. Pulled up on plane no problems and rode around fine. Cruised up the river a ways with variable throttle never keeping it in one place for extended periods of time and only a few short seconds of wide open. Riding around for about 45 minutes I was at idle talking with someone else with me on another ski. They took off and I followed. About 1 minute later i was crossing their wake, when the ski sat back into the water i heard a loud bang and felt as if I had hit something. It cranked over a bit free but of course wouldn't re-fire. Trailer-ed it for the day and continued on. Upon bringing it home we found it one cylinder 0 compression and that the piston wouldn't move. Engine turned over fine with no hesitation or strange clunking figuring we broke a rod i tore into it finding its destroyed the cases completely top and lower half. Further inspection the rod broke almost in the middle. it was bent over and wedged itself between the crank clearing everything at that point. which is why it turned over fine without any noises.

Looking for anything we could have done wrong we began pulling it all apart. The head from the block and the block from the case i was able to easily slide the piston from the cylinder with no resistance and the rod half still attached to it moved freely. And no damage to the top of the piston the light carbon build and all. The cylinder walls looked fine no scratches outside of where the rod had smacked the wall after breaking. also breaking the skirt off both sides of this piston only. The piston rings were all in place properly showing no signs of a problem there. Figuring the crank was old and tired we knocked the rod loose from its wedged position. It spins freely as if nothing were wrong with it. At this point we are at a loss as to what the issue could have been. The spark plugs appear to have been burning PERFECT. Just for giggles we checked compression of the other 2 before disassembling and they were both 120-122. it was the rear most cylinder that the rod broke on. which was always the lowest compression it had a few light scratches that almost completely gone when honed. Nothing you could get a fingernail hooked in pre-honing.



Any thoughts? I can provide more pictures of course. And will post more later today

.IMG_20200803_134619.jpgIMG_20200803_135611.jpg

