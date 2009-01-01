|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Kill switch wiring?
Hi all,
I am putting a 750SS motor in my JetMate and need some electrical help.
In the ebox:
I have the red, yellow/red stripe, white, black wires together, and they match the wires from my existing start/stop so I think those go together. (although the bullet male/female ends don't match)
I disconnected the water temp sensor and taped up the ends.
I have an extra brown, red and a random black ground, which I don't think I need.
How do I wire up the lanyard kill switch? I am pretty sure it goes to the black, white stop wires, but I am unsure how to wire it in??
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules