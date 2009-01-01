Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kill switch wiring? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location SoCal/Havasu Age 49 Posts 240 Kill switch wiring? Hi all,



I am putting a 750SS motor in my JetMate and need some electrical help.



In the ebox:

I have the red, yellow/red stripe, white, black wires together, and they match the wires from my existing start/stop so I think those go together. (although the bullet male/female ends don't match)

I disconnected the water temp sensor and taped up the ends.

I have an extra brown, red and a random black ground, which I don't think I need.



How do I wire up the lanyard kill switch? I am pretty sure it goes to the black, white stop wires, but I am unsure how to wire it in??



Thanks Raced: 550, X2, WaveBlaster - '86 - '97

Occasional Sport Spec racer now.

Special Thanks: Dan@ www.JetWorldPowersports.com , Casey@ www.IPDGraphics.com , Dre@ www.MonsterEnergy.com

