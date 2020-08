Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Kawi SXR 1500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Pa Posts 1 2017 Kawi SXR 1500 Ski has 10 hrs on hour meter installed when new

hydro turf mat kit with wedges

all stock

great condition

located in NE Pa

$8000 obo Attached Images 51955B33-A873-4EE7-AEEB-3127EFC507E8.jpeg (1.84 MB, 4 views)

51955B33-A873-4EE7-AEEB-3127EFC507E8.jpeg (1.84 MB, 4 views) 1FD61203-C5CB-4BAA-A30D-D3025D35C067.jpeg (1.83 MB, 4 views)

1FD61203-C5CB-4BAA-A30D-D3025D35C067.jpeg (1.83 MB, 4 views) A438DE5E-E6FD-4D66-B76B-9BF78B0B4748.jpeg (2.29 MB, 4 views)

A438DE5E-E6FD-4D66-B76B-9BF78B0B4748.jpeg (2.29 MB, 4 views) F0637C71-1134-4DD8-9716-87148C18E3F9.jpeg (1.80 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Motoxer156; Today at 12:57 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules