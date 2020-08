Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 6m6 cylinder and cases #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location new york Age 35 Posts 199 6m6 cylinder and cases Cylinders were bored about .010 from std to make sure they cleaned up. Cylinder was decked. Nice clean set for a build. No crank or pistons. Cylinder and cases only. $100 us shipping20200722_213721.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules