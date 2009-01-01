Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: seadoo 787 battery dead overnite #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Posts 83 seadoo 787 battery dead overnite i have a 1996 seadoo gtx 787 that runs the battery down over nite. battery is new and fully charged. i put a volt meter between loose positive cable and battery annd getting a 11.8 reading. if i disconnect stator power draw drops to 0. bad stator? ski runs fine other than battery going dead overnite. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Posts 83 Re: seadoo 787 battery dead overnite I tried disconnecting red wire on rectifier no drop in draw. how do i check stator? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

