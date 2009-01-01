|
seadoo 787 battery dead overnite
i have a 1996 seadoo gtx 787 that runs the battery down over nite. battery is new and fully charged. i put a volt meter between loose positive cable and battery annd getting a 11.8 reading. if i disconnect stator power draw drops to 0. bad stator? ski runs fine other than battery going dead overnite.
I tried disconnecting red wire on rectifier no drop in draw. how do i check stator?
