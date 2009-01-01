|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Copper head gasket or not?
I just got my js550 PP cylinder back from getting bored and new pistons. I thought I had a new copper head gasket in my stash but when I pulled it out it was a new WSM fiber gasket with copper squish rings not all copper. I have always used copper because I heard with high compression fiber wont hold up. But I cant find a new one seems like no one makes them anymore only for later reed 550s. Think I should use NEW fiber gasket or reuse copper head gasket. Dont like the idea of reusing it . I spent a lot rebuilding top end dont want to make bad choice here. I read you can reuse copper gasket if you heat them up to soften it and use spray on sealer. What do you experienced engine builder recommend. I had about 180+ psi before I tore apart.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules