 Larger X2 through hull water cooling lines. (Need input)
  Today, 08:25 PM
    kwit
    kwit is offline
    Nov 2005
    Rochester NY
    32
    218

    So i finally got into the x2 after lettting it sit for way to long. Im in the middle of refoaming and while i was in there i found that the 2 plastic through hull Cooling lines to the engine were cracked. Ive got some tubing i found at home depot but it is a much larger diameter then the stock ones. (This ski is set up for dual cooling aswell)My question is will running this large of a tube to cool the engine and for the stock siphon cause any issues with to much/not enough pressure? They fit in the holes nicley without having to use those rubber bushings. Any input before i 5200 these suckers in there?
