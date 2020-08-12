Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Larger X2 through hull water cooling lines. (Need input) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2005 Location Rochester NY Age 32 Posts 218 Larger X2 through hull water cooling lines. (Need input) So i finally got into the x2 after lettting it sit for way to long. Im in the middle of refoaming and while i was in there i found that the 2 plastic through hull Cooling lines to the engine were cracked. Ive got some tubing i found at home depot but it is a much larger diameter then the stock ones. (This ski is set up for dual cooling aswell)My question is will running this large of a tube to cool the engine and for the stock siphon cause any issues with to much/not enough pressure? They fit in the holes nicley without having to use those rubber bushings. Any input before i 5200 these suckers in there? Attached Images 20200812_201055.jpg (2.99 MB, 1 views)

20200812_201055.jpg (2.99 MB, 1 views) 20200812_201121.jpg (2.75 MB, 3 views)

20200812_201121.jpg (2.75 MB, 3 views) 20200812_201135.jpg (2.67 MB, 2 views)

20200812_201135.jpg (2.67 MB, 2 views) 20200812_201013.jpg (3.53 MB, 2 views) The Rig Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules