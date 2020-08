Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crank / flywheel angle verification ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location michigan Age 57 Posts 269 Crank / flywheel angle verification ? Does anyone have the angle that Kawasaki grinds the crankshaft ends for the taper lock fit of the flywheel ?

Is it 5 deg ? I'm kind of hoping someone would know.

Thanks....



Ski is 650turd but they are probably all the same.A standard ....IMO Last edited by mjkaliszak; Today at 04:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules