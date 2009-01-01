Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Polaris SLTX '97, "HOT OIL" for a second or two #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location San Diego Posts 40 Polaris SLTX '97, "HOT OIL" for a second or two We switched it over to Premix, so the oil is no longer a question. Now my display no longer even shows the oil level. Yaaay!

Issue? It will ride like a charm, then the display shows HOT OIL, for a second or two, then goes away. At one point it flashed on the screen and there was no acceleration, again, for a hot second. Then fine. Hit the shore, pulled the seat and nothing is crazy hot. Tossed a couple droplets on the engine and no insanely fast evap. Ideas, thoughts...?



On a second note, anyone know someone in San Diego who will touch Polaris that's reliable? Geez you'd think it carried the plague! Please advise. Thank you in advance. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 34 Posts 185 Re: Polaris SLTX '97, "HOT OIL" for a second or two There's supposedly something you can do with a resistor to trick the oil gauge into thinking it's always full. I was lazy and just plugged the empty line from the oil tank and filled it with old oil and whatever I had laying around. Just make sure the old line is 100% blocked.



The skis go into limp mode when the oil level is low. No one wants to touch these things because it's a pain to find parts. You just have to trick the oil gauge into thinking the tank is full. 90 Superjet - Coffman pipe, other mods

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

01 Polaris 600 sc xp sled - Stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules