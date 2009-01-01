 Polaris SLTX '97, "HOT OIL" for a second or two
  Today, 03:18 PM #1
    andrea1m
    Polaris SLTX '97, "HOT OIL" for a second or two

    We switched it over to Premix, so the oil is no longer a question. Now my display no longer even shows the oil level. Yaaay!
    Issue? It will ride like a charm, then the display shows HOT OIL, for a second or two, then goes away. At one point it flashed on the screen and there was no acceleration, again, for a hot second. Then fine. Hit the shore, pulled the seat and nothing is crazy hot. Tossed a couple droplets on the engine and no insanely fast evap. Ideas, thoughts...?

    On a second note, anyone know someone in San Diego who will touch Polaris that's reliable? Geez you'd think it carried the plague! Please advise. Thank you in advance.
  Today, 05:09 PM #2
    Re: Polaris SLTX '97, "HOT OIL" for a second or two

    There's supposedly something you can do with a resistor to trick the oil gauge into thinking it's always full. I was lazy and just plugged the empty line from the oil tank and filled it with old oil and whatever I had laying around. Just make sure the old line is 100% blocked.

    The skis go into limp mode when the oil level is low. No one wants to touch these things because it's a pain to find parts. You just have to trick the oil gauge into thinking the tank is full.
