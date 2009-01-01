We switched it over to Premix, so the oil is no longer a question. Now my display no longer even shows the oil level. Yaaay!
Issue? It will ride like a charm, then the display shows HOT OIL, for a second or two, then goes away. At one point it flashed on the screen and there was no acceleration, again, for a hot second. Then fine. Hit the shore, pulled the seat and nothing is crazy hot. Tossed a couple droplets on the engine and no insanely fast evap. Ideas, thoughts...?
On a second note, anyone know someone in San Diego who will touch Polaris that's reliable? Geez you'd think it carried the plague! Please advise. Thank you in advance.