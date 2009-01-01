Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 2005 VX110 Stator replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location Keller, Texas Posts 1 Yamaha 2005 VX110 Stator replacement All,



I have a 2005 VX110 Deluxe that is not charging and I troubleshot it to a bad stator.... NOT showing AC voltage on all three legs of the coil windings..... I contacted the shop near me and he can't even look at it for a month and the part there (6d3-81410-02-00) is $514.00. and it will take a month to get ???? I have found the part on line for anywhere from $65 to $277 for an aftermarket part and $340 to $477 for an OEM part.



My question really is how many of you have bought aftermarket electrical parts and if so what do you think the risk reward is for buying them.... This is not an easy part to change, so I want to be sure that I won't be doing it again next year, if you know what I mean? But, on the other hand, I don't want to be a sucker either and pay $500 on a part that is no better than a $69 aftermarket one.



Please give me any advice that you might have.....





