I know this should be a relatively easy fix for most but I'm having trouble. So two summers ago my ski started giving me issues. When I first bought it, it would always need a little throttle when starting in the water, but then it began to not turn over at all even out of the water. I didn't touch it for a while because I don't store it at my house and never had the right tools with me or the time. Anyway, this summer I finally got around to working on it. My brother thought it just needed a primer kit, so I put one in but it didn't help. I had suspicions it was the starter, so connected a battery jump pack to it and it was weak so I thought the starter must be bad and not the relay solenoid. I bought a new solenoid anyway because I heard you should replace it when you put in a new starter, and got a used starter off ebay. Just put the new starter in tonight and nothings changed. I opened the ebox and it looks perfect, no signs of corrosion anywhere, so I didn't bother replacing the solenoid for fear of messing with electrical. My next step was get a new battery and see if that works? Any other suggestions? Thanks

