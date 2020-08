Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Does anyone here live in Michigan? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location South OC, CA Age 36 Posts 2,683 Does anyone here live in Michigan? My company has an office in the Wixom area I am considering relocating to.



Anyone familiar with the area that may have some input on what the area is like for living and riding? '02 SXi Pro: Factory Limited pipe, ported SXR cyl, SSP stearing system, WORX ride plate, skat trak intake grate, blowsion tubbie II, 3DR SS hull extensions, 3DR trued hull, 3DR pump shoe mod, bored pump nozzle



'92 X2: Mostly stock, except for the 750



'91 X2: #718 #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 728 Re: Does anyone here live in Michigan? Some of the best jetskiing and Xc style mountain biking in USA. Lake st Clair harsens Island is endless. Lots of small lakes around and big stand up scene.



No mountains but lots of fresh clean water

