 2007 Kawasaki SXR800
  Today, 10:41 AM
    jcracing
    2007 Kawasaki SXR800

    Lites class legal
    22 hours on complete rebuild, new crank, top end and everything inside.
    Best handling 800 out there with all the best parts.


    Located in Vista, CA 92084


    $7000
    Beach cart not for sale


    JCRACING rear sponsons with wedges
    JCRACING handlepole lock
    TBM billet hood hooks & exhaust exit flange
    RRP handlepole
    Blowsion sealed bearing steering, turn plate and bars
    Carbon fiber nose cowl
    Bilge pump
    Hull drain
    Primer
    Custom water injected exhaust stinger
    Advent ignition
    Aftermarket flame arrestors
    Skat intake grate
    Solas impeller
    PWR ride plate
    PWR front sponsons
    PWR handlepole chin pad
    PJS billet throttle lever
    Jettrim mats with PWR tray extension
    And more...


    Tags: SXR800 SX-R SXR SXR1500 800 701 SUPERJET SUPER JET YAMAHA JET SKI JETSKI STANDUP STAND UP WAVEBLASTER WAVE BLASTER SEADOO SEA DOO SKIDOO WAVERUNNER WAVE RUNNER PWC RZR CANAM X3 SXS SIDE BY SIDE SUZUKI HONDA KTM HUSKY HUSQVARNA SUPERCHICKEN SC CHICKEN 440 550 650 750 951 1100 1500
  Today, 10:43 AM
    whazguude
    Re: 2007 Kawasaki SXR800

    Not diggin the red exhaust...........
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

