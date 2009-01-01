Lites class legal
22 hours on complete rebuild, new crank, top end and everything inside.
Best handling 800 out there with all the best parts.
Located in Vista, CA 92084
$7000
Beach cart not for sale
JCRACING rear sponsons with wedges
JCRACING handlepole lock
TBM billet hood hooks & exhaust exit flange
RRP handlepole
Blowsion sealed bearing steering, turn plate and bars
Carbon fiber nose cowl
Bilge pump
Hull drain
Primer
Custom water injected exhaust stinger
Advent ignition
Aftermarket flame arrestors
Skat intake grate
Solas impeller
PWR ride plate
PWR front sponsons
PWR handlepole chin pad
PJS billet throttle lever
Jettrim mats with PWR tray extension
And more...
Tags: SXR800 SX-R SXR SXR1500 800 701 SUPERJET SUPER JET YAMAHA JET SKI JETSKI STANDUP STAND UP WAVEBLASTER WAVE BLASTER SEADOO SEA DOO SKIDOO WAVERUNNER WAVE RUNNER PWC RZR CANAM X3 SXS SIDE BY SIDE SUZUKI HONDA KTM HUSKY HUSQVARNA SUPERCHICKEN SC CHICKEN 440 550 650 750 951 1100 1500