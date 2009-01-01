Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2007 Kawasaki SXR800 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location Vista, CA Posts 63 2007 Kawasaki SXR800 Lites class legal

22 hours on complete rebuild, new crank, top end and everything inside.

Best handling 800 out there with all the best parts.





Located in Vista, CA 92084





$7000

Beach cart not for sale





JCRACING rear sponsons with wedges

JCRACING handlepole lock

TBM billet hood hooks & exhaust exit flange

RRP handlepole

Blowsion sealed bearing steering, turn plate and bars

Carbon fiber nose cowl

Bilge pump

Hull drain

Primer

Custom water injected exhaust stinger

Advent ignition

Aftermarket flame arrestors

Skat intake grate

Solas impeller

PWR ride plate

PWR front sponsons

PWR handlepole chin pad

PJS billet throttle lever

Jettrim mats with PWR tray extension

And more...





Re: 2007 Kawasaki SXR800 Not diggin the red exhaust...........







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



