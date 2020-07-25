 787 Miller motor forsale
pxctoday

  Today, 06:14 AM
    1blkc5
    Oct 2012
    florida
    405

    787 Miller motor forsale

    I'm selling a complete 787 Miller motor. The top end is 1st over oem Seadoo pistons and Seadoo caged wrist pin bearings . Newmiller bored the cylinders and machined the rave valves. The bottom end is freshened up with a newer SBT crankshaft along with oem Seadoo outter seals. The cylinders are ported, raves are widened and the bottom end is ported along with reinforcement plates which were added. The rear piston has a scuff due too an over heat issueT . The compression is 170 psi for both cylinders . The motor is stamped MRC 01 PH1 on the cylinders . This stuff is getting very hard too find $ 1000 plus shipping
    95 hx 787 swap
    92 gmc typhoon
    17 wrangler (oscar mike edition)
