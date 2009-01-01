Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 750SX Won't Start - Bad Bendix? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Chicago, IL Posts 20 1993 750SX Won't Start - Bad Bendix? I just finished rebuilding this jet ski a few weeks ago. I got lots of great help here on these forums (see my other posts).

This past weekend, we took it out to a local lake and it started perfectly and ran great. It was our 5th time out since rebuilding it. No issues so far.

After about 30 min, my daughter was riding it and fell off. When she tried to restart it, it wouldn't start.

I rode over by her on my waverunner to help. Each time I tried to start it, all I heard was a single "click".



I searched these forums and often see these steps (in this order):

1. Check the battery. Ours is brand new. It's an AGM battery that was fully charged. We've only ridden on it 5 times. Also, I had to tow her back 30 min and the bilge pump had no issues running a few times.

2. Check battery connections. They are clean and were on tight.

3. Check the switch. I changed the switch to the lanyard style. It's brand new.

4. Check is shaft rotates. If not, check pump for rocks or maybe bendix is locked.



So this is where I'm at now. I opened the front cover and see the bendix is extended out to the flywheel.

That's not right, right? Is the bendix bad?



Note: When I rebuilt this ski, I didn't mess with the electrical or the starter at all. I simply replaced a blown engine, rebuilt the carburetor, replaced the primer, ran new gas and water lines, and a few other minor items. I assumed the electrical was all good as well as the starter. I haven't had problems in the 4 previous times we took it out. But I know anything can break anytime...



Some guys talk about running power directly to the starter or taking a screwdriver across the solenoid. I don;t know anything about electricity and that honestly scares me. Haha. I'd probably shock myself or kill the ebox (if that's possible).



Any advice would be greatly appreciated!



