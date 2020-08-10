Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R and D head pipe...what's up with all of these fittings? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 44 R and D head pipe...what's up with all of these fittings? I have this R and D pipe I'm planning on using on an X2, appears to be a pretty nice setup, I'm guessing it is originally for a 750 because it doesn't use the "traditional" 3 bolt pattern on the head pipe and it has a pretty big bore on the header.



Wondering what's up with all of the extra fittings, anybody familiar with this header?



I was expecting water in and water out, and there is a plug over the "hole" that lets water into the exhaust from the water jacket.



It kinda looks like maybe the other plugs in the middle of the header are supposed to be more tuning of water injecting into the pipe but I can't see any opening in the inside, it's a little corroded though so maybe they're there and I can't see them?



All of the plugs are frozen stuck. If I get ambitious I'll drill them out to see what's underneath but wondered if anybody had expirience with this from back in the day.











20200810_140039.jpg20200810_140554.jpg20200810_140606[1].jpg

