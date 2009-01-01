Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 GTI Loss of power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location ga Posts 1 97 GTI Loss of power Ive got a 97 GTI. New to me. Ive replaced the fuel lines, cleaned the fuel selector switch, new plugs, and rebuilt the carb. I did NOT replace the needle valve during rebuild. Passed Pop Off test on the bench. Yesterday it ran great WOT all afternoon no issues. Today after about 20 minutes of riding I notice top speed is dropping off. Start heading back and its getting slower and slower. Eventually it dies. Restarts immediately and it went fast again for about a minute then same thing happens. I notice what I think is a buzzing or noise from the area under the front storage where the MPEM is located. Rinse and repeat a millions times to get back to dock.

Looking for ideas where to begin diagnosing this problem. Eventually it wouldn't rev up at all after restart.

Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,174 Re: 97 GTI Loss of power Start with visual of spark plug burn color and compression check. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

