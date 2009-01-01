Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fuel Pump removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Fort Pierce FL Posts 4 Fuel Pump removal I have a 2007 VX1100 .How do I get the fuel pump module out of the gas tank without removing the tank. When I lift it up it hits the steering bracket and hull before it starts to clear the hole. I am told it can be done . Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,174 Re: Fuel Pump removal I recall removing something around the steering area. Then pushing down on the top of the tank, and turning the assembly so the float was pointed down. There is JUST enough room to get it out. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



