 Fuel Pump removal
    Fuel Pump removal

    I have a 2007 VX1100 .How do I get the fuel pump module out of the gas tank without removing the tank. When I lift it up it hits the steering bracket and hull before it starts to clear the hole. I am told it can be done . Thanks.
    Re: Fuel Pump removal

    I recall removing something around the steering area. Then pushing down on the top of the tank, and turning the assembly so the float was pointed down. There is JUST enough room to get it out.
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
