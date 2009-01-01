|
99 1100r couple issues
Hey what’s going on guys new to the forum! Been doing a lot of reading seems like a lot of knowledgeable people in here! Just picked up this Tigershark for 1200 bucks guy couldn’t get it to run right. Come to find out non of the gaskets/ o rings where not on the heads fix all that and she ran awesome good compression. So the issues I’m having right now that I would like to fix is. The rpm gauge isn’t working it’s all hooked up all connected I haven’t tested for power yet which I’m going to but was wondering if anyone has had an issue or knows a fix for this. Also the speedo isn’t working due to the line being disconnected. Did sum research on here about it, but couldn’t get a full answer. So where about do I connect this line to the pitot in the hull is is visible or is it like put your hand under and try to hook it up not seeing, or do I need to take the cdi box out to get to it? Fuel gauge works trim works and bilge pump works. Just speedo and rpm I rly care more about getting my rpm to work. Any help would be greatly appreciated here couple pics of the old girl.
