Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 1100r couple issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location CT Age 30 Posts 1 99 1100r couple issues Hey what’s going on guys new to the forum! Been doing a lot of reading seems like a lot of knowledgeable people in here! Just picked up this Tigershark for 1200 bucks guy couldn’t get it to run right. Come to find out non of the gaskets/ o rings where not on the heads fix all that and she ran awesome good compression. So the issues I’m having right now that I would like to fix is. The rpm gauge isn’t working it’s all hooked up all connected I haven’t tested for power yet which I’m going to but was wondering if anyone has had an issue or knows a fix for this. Also the speedo isn’t working due to the line being disconnected. Did sum research on here about it, but couldn’t get a full answer. So where about do I connect this line to the pitot in the hull is is visible or is it like put your hand under and try to hook it up not seeing, or do I need to take the cdi box out to get to it? Fuel gauge works trim works and bilge pump works. Just speedo and rpm I rly care more about getting my rpm to work. Any help would be greatly appreciated here couple pics of the old girl.



Last edited by Branndo; Yesterday at 11:13 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules