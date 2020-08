Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Assistance with part / tube identification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location New Jersey Posts 7 Assistance with part / tube identification Was doing some routine "spend time with my ski" today after taking her out and noticed a hose disconnected in the back. It's a 2009 FX Cruiser SHO. Hose (blue square) is connected under the top edge to a white plastic "vent / port" (red circle) that's under the rear seat when installed. Anyone know what this is and where the disconnected end goes?



1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules