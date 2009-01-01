Hello,

I am having issues with my 750 x2 only revving out to 5600 rpms.

My set up is:
-Ported 750sp
-Single 46 sbn
-650 coffman pipe
-Hooker 10/16 prop
-650 electronics

Are the 650 electronics holding me back? or is there a different issue I should be looking at? The ski runs good overall, just won't rev past the 5600 rpms. One other thing I have noticed is that the motor takes a little while for it to warm up. Even after riding it, if I let it sit for 5-10 min, it takes a little bit to warm back up again then rips.

Any help is appreciated,
Thanks