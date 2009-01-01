Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 max rpms of only 5600 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 156 750 max rpms of only 5600 Hello,



I am having issues with my 750 x2 only revving out to 5600 rpms.



My set up is:

-Ported 750sp

-Single 46 sbn

-650 coffman pipe

-Hooker 10/16 prop

-650 electronics



Are the 650 electronics holding me back? or is there a different issue I should be looking at? The ski runs good overall, just won't rev past the 5600 rpms. One other thing I have noticed is that the motor takes a little while for it to warm up. Even after riding it, if I let it sit for 5-10 min, it takes a little bit to warm back up again then rips.



Any help is appreciated,

