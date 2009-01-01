|
I dream skis
750 water in cylinder
Found water droplets on #1 plug. Pulled the head and found water droplets in both cylinders to the point of being a gray sludge. Checked the fuel and no water there. The engine was getting progressively harder to start. Engine has been a good runner for a lot of years. Can this be something as simple as a head gasket?
Re: 750 water in cylinder
