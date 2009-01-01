 750 water in cylinder
  Yesterday, 11:48 PM #1
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is offline
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    665

    Found water droplets on #1 plug. Pulled the head and found water droplets in both cylinders to the point of being a gray sludge. Checked the fuel and no water there. The engine was getting progressively harder to start. Engine has been a good runner for a lot of years. Can this be something as simple as a head gasket?
  Today, 12:40 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,240

    Yes
