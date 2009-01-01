Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Kawasaki STX-15f #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Tennessee Age 49 Posts 1 2011 Kawasaki STX-15f Ok Im new here and I have gone through Sean trouble shooting thread throughly for this unit.

Back story we were out riding having fun we stopped for a min to talk and when we got ready to continue my wifes ski would not start just a click. So I thought no big deal battery or solenoid no good. Got it home changed battery unit would just barely turn over like battery was dead Checked new battery under load it was ok. Took battery out of my ski and tried with it, same thing. So I checked jet pump looked like something had gotten stuck in it. So I pulled jet pump off. Bearing was completely gone just balls and what use to be a case inside cone. While I had pump off tested to see if unit would turn over same thing couple slow rotation and then nothing.checked for spark no spark and no power to injectors. Took ecu off my ski and swapped did not help. Took cover off shaft coupler I can turn motor but it takes some effort. So I removed intake and replaced starter. No change. I believe the crank may have gone out. There is no play in and out at coupleR on engine side prop side goes in and out but it has no pump on so I think it should. I checked cps ok ohms within manual specs, crank case sensor ok also. Any help would be great. Thanks Brian Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

