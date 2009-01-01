Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Why don't many shops work on older skis anymore? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,167 Why don't many shops work on older skis anymore? Well, I'll tell you.....



I finished a complete engine overhaul and jet pump rebuild for a customer on a '94 Seadoo GTX. Test ride went ok but I only ride about 10 minutes. Also since the engine was not broken in yet, I never pushed more than 1/2 throttle. Customer waits about 2 months to come pick it up and now it's dirty and has a dead battery. Drives home 3 hours just to call me up and let me know it starts stuttering and dying after about 20 minutes. Great!! Bring it back!! Now I get to troubleshoot the water in the gas that he put in........still acting up after fully warmed........replace bad stator, yay working now!......Until I had to switch to reserve........fuel pickup cracked up reserve side.......now that seems to be ok...until.......full throttle cuts out, rear plug shows lean, hmmm, (rebuilt carbs already).........go through carbs again and find at some point they'd been swapped!! Rear carb was on front!! On this particular carb setup only one carb has a restrictor, the REAR one........fixed that........and finally all working good with the exception of cavitation after 3/4 throttle.......YEP, wrong impeller........



Soooo, many more hours and 3 lake trips later I have the old GTX running great.



And THIS is why it's getting harder to find anybody that will work on an older ski..........especially one with no known history. Because we have to chase our tails around in circles to fix all the issues from previous hacks through the years!!



Rant over.



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,024 Re: Why don't many shops work on older skis anymore? yep just another day ...right ??



People wonder why I am so Grumpy .



When they cant hack & fix it they bring it to us to find/fix all their hackery. #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,238 Re: Why don't many shops work on older skis anymore? It should pay double to fix the owners own mistakes and hackery! Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

