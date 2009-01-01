Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JetSkiSolutions or others to repair Ignition coil with new wires? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 49 Posts 83 JetSkiSolutions or others to repair Ignition coil with new wires? I have a 750SX with an ignition coil that has had the spark plugs re-terminated one too many times. The closest cylinder spark plug wire is tight going to the the electrical case. I noticed some good information on the jetskisolutions website and I wanted to ship them my coil and get the wires replaced. Sounds logical compared to buying new as it make sense that the exposed part of the ignition coil (the spark plug wires) would be the first thing to degrade and the inside of my electrical case is pristine. Also a new OEM coil is not available for my 1993 Kawasaki 750SX.



So my question is has any used Jetskisolutions and would you recommend them for this? I have tried to email them from their website form as well as direct to the email listed on their website and I cannot get a response. Anyone know how to get in touch or know of another company that does the same (and good) work?



I could also just my new so my question would be, can I order an OEM one for let's say an 800sxr from 2011 (same part #21121) or maybe the latest 750sxi pro from 2002 (also same part #) or are is there any difference at all and no matter which ski I pick that 21121 part # is the same product for all. If that was true though seems weird that it would be discontinued for the 1993 750sx (again same part #). thoughts?



Thanks!

Had Jetskisolutions upgrade all my coils, the wire they use is far superior and they come with MSD ends and caps, also far superior. And cheaper than purchasing an oem replacement. But if you do use oem, an SXR coil will work just fine.

