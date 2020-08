Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx Reed Replacement. What are the best? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location joplin, mo Age 44 Posts 15 550sx Reed Replacement. What are the best? What are the best reeds to replace stock? I have 91 550sx I have been fighting for a while to get running. Finally pulled the intake to find the reeds were broken. Also looks like the guy before me removed the 'pedal limiter' portion of the valve assembly. Not really sure what that is called.



Do i need to find replacement limiter? Do some aftermarket valves not require limiter?



Whats best performance option? Best price option?



