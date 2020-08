Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What motor in my FX1.. 61x or 62T #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location Alabama Posts 5 What motor in my FX1.. 61x or 62T So I have a modified FX1 with a pump swap. The motor is locked up so I was looking for another. I sent pics of my motor to a shop selling a 61x. I was told this motor in my ski is a 62t. Here is my motor? Should I just send it to someone for rebuild??











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules