Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha GP1200R Pump seal kit. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Portland, Oregon Age 69 Posts 13 Blog Entries 1 2001 Yamaha GP1200R Pump seal kit. I have a 2001 Yamaha GP1200R and the jet pump has lost a piece of felt packing that goes on the bottom of the pump. That part is no longer available from Yamaha and I can't seem to find it anywhere. Does anyone know the felt piece I am talking about and where I can get it. I think if there is a pump seal kit for the factory pump that it would have what I need and I would gladly buy the kit and reseal the pump. Riva has a kit but it says you have to buy their intake grate with it for $199. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank You Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules