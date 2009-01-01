I have a 2001 Yamaha GP1200R and the jet pump has lost a piece of felt packing that goes on the bottom of the pump. That part is no longer available from Yamaha and I can't seem to find it anywhere. Does anyone know the felt piece I am talking about and where I can get it. I think if there is a pump seal kit for the factory pump that it would have what I need and I would gladly buy the kit and reseal the pump. Riva has a kit but it says you have to buy their intake grate with it for $199. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank You