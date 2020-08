Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel pump removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Fort Pierce FL Posts 2 Fuel pump removal Will the fuel pump come out of the tank in my 2007 vx 1100 without removing the tank? I have it unbolted but it dosn't seem to have enough vertical room to come out. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules