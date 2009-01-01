|
MajicTrail Double PWC Trailer by MagicTilt
1999 Trailer
Galvanized steel frame
Single axle on moveable subframe to allow for load balancing
2 ball hitch
Bunks have new pressure treated lumber with rounded top edges
Bunks have new carpeting attached with Stainless Steel staples
Two new 1200lb winches and support arms
New LED rear lights and side markers
Hubs have new neoprene seals riding on new stainless steel sleeves
Hubs have new inner and outer Timken bearings and races.
Hubs are fitted with Buddy Bearing bearing caps
Spare Tire
Note: The dataplate showing the trailer's GVWR, or carrying capacity, isn't readable but based upon the manufacture's specification for the axle size it should be 2500lbs.
Price is $800 or best offer
