Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MajicTrail Double PWC Trailer by MagicTilt #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2003 Location Clearwater, Florida Posts 50 MajicTrail Double PWC Trailer by MagicTilt 1999 Trailer

Galvanized steel frame

Single axle on moveable subframe to allow for load balancing

2 ball hitch

Bunks have new pressure treated lumber with rounded top edges

Bunks have new carpeting attached with Stainless Steel staples

Two new 1200lb winches and support arms

New LED rear lights and side markers

Hubs have new neoprene seals riding on new stainless steel sleeves

Hubs have new inner and outer Timken bearings and races.

Hubs are fitted with Buddy Bearing bearing caps

Spare Tire



Note: The dataplate showing the trailer's GVWR, or carrying capacity, isn't readable but based upon the manufacture's specification for the axle size it should be 2500lbs.



Price is $800 or best offer

