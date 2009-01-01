Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: blaster 1 issue #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2006 Location europe Posts 491 blaster 1 issue ...sold this 96 blaster to a guy 1996 after fitting a riva pipe and a riva head ...ran flawlessly for decades ...now his son shows up having issues with the blaster ...tore it apart and the usual stuff ...cheapo china carb rebuild kit ....starter and bendix rusted shut ...pistons slightly scored , dead crank k seals and the like ...put everything back together w new western made parts ---and this boat does not want to rev in the water ...out of the water it screams as it should ...but in the water it runs perfect idling and does not get over like 4000rpm ...unless u bounce it and it revs midair and then keeps revving in the water ...pretty much like the troublesomme 97 seadoo 787 mill ......after a few seconds the riva pipe overheats ....fed by only one OEM cooling line



owner had ported cyl fitted and opened up cdi with soldered in poti rev limiter ....carbs are stock still w chocke and stock needle / seat and #130 hi's



no way of setting pop off / screws to get that thing over the dead spot ...changed all ignition , waterbox etc ...no changes ....any input from your side ??



