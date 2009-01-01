 Help. Zxi 900 1996
  Today, 01:09 PM
    Kbauer8
    Kbauer8 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    11

    Help. Zxi 900 1996

    Intermittent spark.

    Ive read every form. Replaced the ecu, Cdi, stator, ecm, Wiring harness, voltage regulator. Nothing seems to change it. It ran perfect a month ago and it just stopped. Is it possible its grounding out somewhere?
    Last edited by Kbauer8; Today at 01:14 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:46 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,164

    Re: Help. Zxi 900 1996

    Two little wiring bundles running down to the power trim box. Try jumping red to orange and see if spark stays consistent.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:02 PM
    Kbauer8
    Kbauer8 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    11

    Re: Help. Zxi 900 1996

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself
    Two little wiring bundles running down to the power trim box. Try jumping red to orange and see if spark stays consistent.
    Nothing. Just pings the trim gauge
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
