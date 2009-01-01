|
Help. Zxi 900 1996
Intermittent spark.
Ive read every form. Replaced the ecu, Cdi, stator, ecm, Wiring harness, voltage regulator. Nothing seems to change it. It ran perfect a month ago and it just stopped. Is it possible its grounding out somewhere?
Re: Help. Zxi 900 1996
Two little wiring bundles running down to the power trim box. Try jumping red to orange and see if spark stays consistent.
Re: Help. Zxi 900 1996
Nothing. Just pings the trim gauge
