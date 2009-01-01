Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help. Zxi 900 1996 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New York Posts 11 Help. Zxi 900 1996 Intermittent spark.



Ive read every form. Replaced the ecu, Cdi, stator, ecm, Wiring harness, voltage regulator. Nothing seems to change it. It ran perfect a month ago and it just stopped. Is it possible its grounding out somewhere?

Two little wiring bundles running down to the power trim box. Try jumping red to orange and see if spark stays consistent.



