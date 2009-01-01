|
Seadoo XP waterbox dimensions
If anyone has one of the purple waterboxes from a mid 90s xp ( I am looking at a 587 twin box to swap into my standup), can you measure it for me and get me the approximate dimensions?
I need inlet outside diameter, inlet length, outlet outside diameter, outlet length, overall outside diameter, length of body, and overall length.
Much appreciated.
Sean
The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.
1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
