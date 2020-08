Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx - Start/Stop Switch - what is this? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Cincinnati, OH Posts 4 750sx - Start/Stop Switch - what is this? Bought a 750sx for my wife recently and was installing some ODI grips and noticed this little lever on the bottom of the start button - what's its purpose?

IMG_5381.JPG



Bonus pic:

IMG_4743.JPG #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Cincinnati, OH Posts 4 Re: 750sx - Start/Stop Switch - what is this? Nevermind - it locks the start button - there was something jammed in the switch that wouldn't let it click all the way to the left (which locks the button). Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules