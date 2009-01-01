 x2 hull near bay area
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:17 AM #1
    hondamatt450
    hondamatt450 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    redwood city, bay area, ca
    Age
    28
    Posts
    60

    x2 hull near bay area

    looking to buy an x2 hull for a 900 project near the bay area
    doesn't have to be perfect but usable condition
    can need some glass work.
    let me know what you got
    650 4659647
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:18 AM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,724
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: x2 hull near bay area

    i have one in redding could meet half way, you got trades?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 