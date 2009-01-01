|
|
-
x2 hull near bay area
looking to buy an x2 hull for a 900 project near the bay area
doesn't have to be perfect but usable condition
can need some glass work.
let me know what you got
650 4659647
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: x2 hull near bay area
i have one in redding could meet half way, you got trades?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules