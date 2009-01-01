Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: x2 hull near bay area #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location redwood city, bay area, ca Age 28 Posts 60 x2 hull near bay area looking to buy an x2 hull for a 900 project near the bay area

doesn't have to be perfect but usable condition

can need some glass work.

let me know what you got

i have one in redding could meet half way, you got trades?

