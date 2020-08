Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Marion, IL Posts 26 WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly As title says. Driveshaft is 28" in length. Prefer stator/bearing assembly to still be installed and usable with good bearings.



List of models using same driveshaft.



- Yamaha GP800R '02-05, XLT800 '02-04, FX/FX Cruiser 1000 '05-07, FX 140/FX140 Cruiser 1000 '02-04, FX HO/FX CruiserHO 1100 '04-06, VX1100 '07, GP1200R '02, SUV1200 '02-04, XL1200 '04, XL1200 '01, XLT1200 '02-05. OEM # 68Y-45511-00-00 / 68Y-45511-01-01 Last edited by dabomb6608; Today at 10:41 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location East Haven, CT Age 34 Posts 49 Re: WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly 155 stator section? I have one if so



Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk

99 SeaDoo SPX

95 SeaDoo XP800 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Marion, IL Posts 26 Re: WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly Mainly after the driveshaft. Stator section being with it is just to ease installation. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location East Haven, CT Age 34 Posts 49 Re: WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly I don't know what your saying here?



Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk

99 SeaDoo SPX

95 SeaDoo XP800 #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Marion, IL Posts 26 Re: WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly I am needing a driveshaft for a XLT 1200. Splines stripped on old one. It saves time and hassle to purchase a driveshaft already attached to a stator/bearing assembly. Otherwise I would have to press out the old driveshaft and reinstall the replacement driveshaft in my old stator/bearing assembly. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location East Haven, CT Age 34 Posts 49 Re: WTB - XLT Driveshaft/Stator Assembly Understood. What size stator assembly do you have 144 or 155



Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk

99 SeaDoo SPX

