 155 solas prop
Thread: 155 solas prop

  Today, 10:16 PM
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,723
    Blog Entries
    1

    155 solas prop

    impeller out of a b2 13-19 also fits raider and gp xl, not perfect but very usable, 130 shipped. IMG_6984.jpgIMG_6985.jpg
  Today, 10:18 PM
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,723
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 155 solas prop

    lower pics wrong prop, would not let me delete
