Hello all,
2 CDIs, 2 coils, 3 stators later, I'm still having issues... If anyone wants to help me out, I'd appreciate any input at all. My ski is a 750 small pin that runs great for 20 minutes and then afterwards progressively begins to not throttle up, until it will only idle. In this situation the ski doesn't completely die unless I pin the throttle, then it will die. The ski starts up and idles great every time regardless.. This issue has been going on since I put the ski together. The very first stator I used did not seem to have this same issue, but instead had other issues.. it was a cheap chinese stator that ran terrible all over but at least I got a half a tank of gas through it without cutting out. The engine gets pretty warm, including the stator cover. I'm just at a loss, anyone experience similar symptoms?
My next step is jetski solutions, but it's a lot of money, and I want to be sure it fixes my issue. Could flywheel magnets be a problem here? The flywheel was a bit crusty. I might try heating up the stator and ohm testing, if that makes any difference.
Thanks all,
