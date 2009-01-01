Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 81 js440 stop button not working #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2009 Location Arkansas Age 33 Posts 105 81 js440 stop button not working Hey guys, just got an 81 js440 the other day for a decent price. A friend and I got it running but the stop button isn't working. We pulled the wires out of the ebox and the blue wire was disconnected. Put it all back together and it still doesn't work. Checked the switch and the end connectors down by the ebox and it's working properly. I guess it's going to be inside the ebox. What should I be looking for in there? I ordered a clymer manual for schematics and whatnot but it hasn't arrived yet.



